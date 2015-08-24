CF Ryan LaMarre picked up his first major league hit with a solid single to left field in the fifth inning Sunday. LaMarre was a late replacement in the lineup after Brennan Boesch was scratched with a sore right ankle. “I was happy to get the hit but once it was over it was about winning a ballgame,” said LaMarre. “My family was really excited. I gave the ball to my dad and told him not to lose it.”

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing two games with inflammation with his right biceps tendon. Phillips, who is one RBI shy of 800 for his career, went 2-for-9 in the last two games. Phillips is hitting .314 (43-of-137) in his last 33 appearances and .341 (30-for-88) in his last 22 appearances.

LHP Manny Parra was placed on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis in his left shoulder. This is his third trip to the disabled list this season.

1B Joey Votto keeps taking his walks. Votto was walked two more times on Sunday, raising his season total to 100. He’s been walked 43 times since the All-Star break. It is the third time in Votto’s career he has reached 100 walks in a season; he had 110 in 2011 and 135 in 2013.

RHP Collin Balester was promoted from Triple-A Louisville. Balester was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA and seven saves in 29 games in Louisville.