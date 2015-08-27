3B Todd Frazier is putting his batting slump in the rear-view mirror. Frazier collected his fourth and fifth doubles in his past five games on Tuesday night. On the current homestand, Frazier is batting .303 with five doubles. He leads the National League with 38 doubles and 68 extra-base hits.

OF Brennan Boesch has a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday and did not play Monday. “We’re hoping it’s just a couple of days and he’ll be back,” said manager Bryan Price. Boesch is batting just .136 in 36 games, but his absence leaves the Reds’ bench thin.

LHP John Lamb made his third career start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade on Tuesday night. He allowed three earned runs and five hits, one which being a two-run homer by Dodgers 3B Justin Turner. Lamb walked three and fanned six over 108 pitches. “Without a doubt I’d like to take the club deeper into the game,” Lamb said. “It’s definitely a learning experience. I can learn what pitches to throw but then I have to execute them. I‘m learning to continue to make pitches and apply the pressure. Walks have come back to bite me in the butt.”

LF Ivan De Jesus Jr. is helping bolster the Reds’ thin bench. On Tuesday night, De Jesus Jr. had his first two-hit game since Aug. 9. It was his 10th multi-hit game of the season. With center fielder Billy Hamilton on the disabled list and utility man Brennan Boesch nursing a bone bruise, the Reds will need De Jesus to contribute.