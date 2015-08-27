OF Brennan Boesch missed his fourth consecutive start with a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his right ankle Saturday.

OF Brennan Boesch has a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday’s game. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday and hasn’t played since. “He’s getting better, but there’s going to have to be a reintroduction to doing things athletically without discomfort,” said manager Bryan Price. “At this point, he’s day-to-day, but getting out of the boot is a good start.” Boesch is batting just .136 in 36 games, but his absence leaves the Reds’ bench thin.

RHP David Holmberg now has allowed 10 home runs in 28 1/3 innings after being tagged for three in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Holmberg allowed six earned runs and seven hits to drop to 1-4 on the season. “I‘m struggling with consistency,” Holmberg said. “The command is really not there. I just have to work on repeating my delivery between starts. Nobody wants to work up in the zone.”

RHP Pedro Villarreal pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday night to give the Reds a chance to battle back from a 6-0 deficit before losing 7-4 to the Dodgers. Villarreal allowed a hit and had two strikeouts. “When you’re not winning you have to find victories in other ways,” manager Bryan Price said. “Pedro saved the rest of the bullpen and didn’t allow the Dodgers to get that separation. That gave us a chance to comeback.”

RHP Sam LeCure retired 14 of 15 batters in three hitless innings since being promoted from Triple-A last week. “He’s been sharper with his stuff,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s started changing speeds on his fastball, and he’s gone back to his more conventional changeup -- and increasing his velocity hasn’t hurt.” The veteran right-handed reliever was a late cut in Spring Training.