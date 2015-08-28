RHP Michael Lorenzen likely will rejoin the Reds when rosters expand on Sept. 1, or possibly sooner. In his last three starts at Triple-A Louisville, Lorenzen has thrown nine, seven, and eight innings, giving up a total of three earned runs in that span. On Aug. 16, he tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout. Lorenzen made 19 appearances including 17 starts for Cincinnati. He could make one or two more starts then finish up in the bullpen due to innings limits.

C Tucker Barnhart continues to progress offensively. He singled against Dodgers’ ace Zack Greinke in the third inning Thursday and has hit safely in eight of his last nine starts. He’s batting .364 in those nine games.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani went toe-to-toe with Dodgers’ ace Zack Greinke on Thursday afternoon, allowing just one run and six hits. He walked one and fanned six. LA’s lone run off DeSclafani scored from third on a double-play grounder. DeSclafani threw 99 pitches, 62 strikes. “It is fun to go against Greinke,” DeSclafani said. “It was tough on the hitters today going against him. It’s frustrating to lose a game like this, but I can only control what I can control. I can’t say enough about the guys behind me.”

1B Joey Votto is a tough out for anyone, but Cy Young Award candidate Zack Greinke made it a point to single him out following Thursday’s game. “Him and (Cardinals 3B) Matt Carpenter,” said Greinke. “Carpenter hits (fewer) home runs. But those two are the best at that.” Votto extended his major league leading walks streak to eight games on Thursday against Greinke. He’s reached base in 16 straight games.