Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Robert Stephenson, Cincinnati’s No. 2 prospect, came off the disabled list Thursday and pitched four scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville. Manager Bryan Price said Stephenson, who was placed on the DL Aug. 12 with a forearm strain, could be a possible September call-up.

RHP Raisel Iglesias struck out 10 and worked seven full innings Friday but came up empty as the Reds fell, 5-0, at Milwaukee. He’s struck out 23 batters in his last two starts. Iglesias is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA on the road this season.

2B Brandon Phillips had two hits Friday. He’s batting .340 (29-for-95) this month with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Phillips has enjoyed playing away from Cincinnati this season; he’s batting .312 with nine doubles, three home runs and 23 RBIs in 59 road games.

1B Joey Votto singled and drew a pair of walks Friday and has now reached base in 17 consecutive games. Votto’s .449 on-base percentage is second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper, who leads all of baseball with a .460 OBP.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
