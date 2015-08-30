FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 30, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Brennan Boesch is still battling soreness in his right ankle and was out of action Saturday, missing his seventh straight game. Manager Bryan Price said there was still “a lot of inflammation” in Boesch’s ankle.

OF Brennan Boesch (right ankle) sat out a seventh consecutive game on Saturday. Manager Bryan Price said Boesch still had “a lot of inflammation” in the ankle and was day to day.

1B Joey Votto had three hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning on Saturday in a 12-9 victory at Milwaukee. Votto has reached base in 18 consecutive games and improved his on-base percentage to .450 this season, putting him second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper.

RF Jay Bruce hit his 19th home run of the season Saturday against the Brewers. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate and now needs just seven hits to reach 1,000 for his career. Bruce has 24 multi-hit games this season and has three hits in a game six times.

CF Jason Bourgeois had three hits and scored three times Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games. It was the first time he had three hits in a game since July 2, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.