OF Brennan Boesch is still battling soreness in his right ankle and was out of action Saturday, missing his seventh straight game. Manager Bryan Price said there was still “a lot of inflammation” in Boesch’s ankle.

1B Joey Votto had three hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning on Saturday in a 12-9 victory at Milwaukee. Votto has reached base in 18 consecutive games and improved his on-base percentage to .450 this season, putting him second in the National League behind Washington’s Bryce Harper.

RF Jay Bruce hit his 19th home run of the season Saturday against the Brewers. He finished 3-for-5 at the plate and now needs just seven hits to reach 1,000 for his career. Bruce has 24 multi-hit games this season and has three hits in a game six times.

CF Jason Bourgeois had three hits and scored three times Saturday, extending his hitting streak to six games. It was the first time he had three hits in a game since July 2, 2012.