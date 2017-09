RHP Michael Lorenzen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville, and he started Monday against the Cubs. He went 3-8 with a 5.46 ERA in 19 previous games (17 starts) for Cincinnati this year. He was 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in six starts for Louisville.

INF/OF Adam Duvall, who was acquired in the July trade that sent RHP Mike Leake to the Giants, was called up by the Reds. In a combined 125 Triple-A games for the two organizations this year, he hit .264/.312/.511 with 30 homers and 87 RBIs.