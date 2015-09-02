RHP Michael Lorenzen was called up from Triple-A Louisville and given the start Monday in the series opener against the Cubs. He worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits, struck out five and walked one in a no-decision. “I can live with that,” manager Bryan Price said. “That’s a game where he challenged hitters in the zone and they caught up to him in the fifth, but leaps and bounds better.”

C Tucker Barnhart went 3-for-5, scored twice and had two RBIs on Monday. He posted his fourth game with three or more hits while tallying his third multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-10, 3.84 ERA) makes his team-high 26th start of the season and 31st of his big league career Tuesday at Wrigley Field. It will be his fifth career appearance against the Cubs. DeSclafani is trying to become the first Reds rookie pitcher to lead the team in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts since Art Fowler in 1954.

C Ramon Cabrera had his contract purchased by the Reds from Triple-A Louisville. He batted .290 with two homers and 35 RBIs with Louisville.

INF/OF Adam Duvall homered in his first plate appearance to give the Reds a 7-5 lead on Monday. He was called up from Triple-A Louisville before the game. “It was exciting,” said Duvall, who launched a 2-2 pitch off Cubs RHP Justin Grimm go break a 5-5 tie. “There’s something about the first day. I‘m amped up and excited. It’s a pretty cool feeling.” Duvall, acquired by Reds in a July trade that sent RHP Mike Leake to Giants, he hit .264/.312/.511 with 30 homers and 87 RBIs in a combined 125 Triple-A games for the two organizations this year.

CF Jason Bourgeois, who went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games. He is 15-for-46 (.326) during that stretch. He matched a season high with the three hits.