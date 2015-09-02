RHP Dylan Axelrod was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Carlos Contreras. In six relief appearances for Cincinnati earlier this season, Axelrod was 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA. In 21 games (18 starts) for Triple-A Louisville, he went 6-7 with a 4.38 ERA.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani started but got a no-decision after allowing three runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cubs. He walked two and struck out seven. “It was a humid night, hot, (but) he threw a beautiful ballgame,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He had really good stuff. He had the curveball working tonight, which really isn’t a feature pitch, and it ended up being a good pitch against a few of their particular hitters.” DeSclafani is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts against the Cubs this season.

C Ramon Cabrera had his contract purchased by the Reds from Triple-A Louisville. He batted .290 with two homers and 35 RBIs with Louisville.

RHP Carlos Contreras had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, and he began his third stint with the Reds. He previously had a 6.08 ERA but no record in 12 games with the parent club, striking out seven and walking nine.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (3-6, 3.92 ERA) makes his second appearance of the season against the Cubs as the three-game series concludes Wednesday. Iglesias has produced six consecutive quality starts, the longest stretch by any Reds pitcher this season. He recorded 13 and 10 strikeouts, respectively, in his past two appearances.

1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, a walk and two RBIs. He has reached base at least three times in five consecutive games, tying a career-long streak. Votto has 14 doubles, 11 homers, 27 runs since the All-Star break.

RHP Burke Badenhop gave up his first home run since late April -- a span of 49 2/3 innings -- and took the loss in a two-thirds-of-an-inning stint in the sixth. He gave up three hits, walked one and allowed a two-run homer to Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber for the go-ahead runs.