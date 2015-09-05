OF Brennan Boesch will begin a three-game rehab at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. He’s been on the disabled list since Aug. 31 with a right ankle injury. His absence has left the Reds short on the bench.

CF Billy Hamilton has begun throwing and on Friday took batting practice. Hamilton came through it OK and will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Saturday. “I really didn’t think it would happen this quickly,” said Hamilton, who leads the major leagues with 54 stolen bases. He’s been on the DL since Aug. 19 with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder.

RHP Dylan Axelrod was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Axelrod posted a 7.30 ERA in six appearances for Cincinnati which acquired him from the White Sox in exchange for cash in the middle of last season. Axelrod went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in five appearances including four starts for the Reds in 2014.

LHP Manny Parra was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday after being out since Aug. 23 with biceps tendinitis. Parra provides the Reds with a veteran left-handed specialist primarily for late-game situations. He missed most of May with a strained neck.