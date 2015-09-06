RHP Keyvius Sampson, who allowed three earned runs in three innings on Saturday night, says he discovered a flaw in his mechanics.

LHP John Lamb is vying for a spot in the Reds rotation next season, but he’ll need to show the ability to better manage his pitches and get deeper into games. In Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Brewers, Lamb again hit a wall around the fifth inning, finishing with a career-high six earned runs allowed. “I was trying to execute pitches in the sixth inning,” Lamb said. “They got themselves on base and that’s all I’ve got to say about it. I‘m disappointed with the results. I looked at the tape. There wasn’t much more I could do with those pitches.”

RHP Pedro Villarreal replaced starter Keyvius Sampson following a one-hour, 33-minute rain delay in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against Milwaukee. C Ramon Cabrera likely will get a start in the next few days, according to manager Bryan Price. He made his major league debut as a pinch-hitter in Saturday night’s game and flew out to center. Cabrera was named team MVP of the Triple-A Louisville Bats after batting .290 with 92 hits, 14 doubles and 35 RBIs.

SS Eugenio Suarez continues to swing the bat well. In the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against Milwaukee, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. With shortstop Zack Cozart most likely to return from injury next season, there’s speculation that Suarez will switch to another position. For now, the Reds look smart for trading right-hander Alfredo Simon to Detroit in exchange for Suarez. Simon currently owns a 5.09 ERA for the Tigers.