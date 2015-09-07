RHP Michael Lorenzen was pitch-efficient through four innings Sunday afternoon. But after working out of a jam in the fifth, he allowed four hits and two runs in the sixth before exiting. “I’ve just been working on the mindset to live in the strike zone,” said Lorenzen, who on Sunday teamed with catcher Ramon Cabrera, his Triple-A battery-mate. “I feel like the pressure’s off. I‘m not thinking too much out there.”

CF Billy Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in his first rehabilitation start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Hamilton, who’s on the disabled list with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder, is expected to make three starts. “Sounds like he did a lot of things,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Got a base hit, made throws from the outfield. He came through it OK.” There’s nothing wrong with Hamilton’s legs. The major-league’s stolen bases leader scored from first on a hit.

RHP J.J. Hoover has surrendered home runs in his past three appearances, including Ryan Braun’s solo blast in the eighth inning on Sunday. It’s shades of Hoover’s 10-loss season in 2014. Up to this point, Hoover was enjoying a strong campaign, going 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 61 appearances.

RF Jay Bruce is climbing the Cincinnati Reds record books. His two-run homer Sunday afternoon was his 202nd, one shy of Eric Davis for eighth place on the club’s all-time list. It also was career hit No. 999 for Bruce.