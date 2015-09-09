RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Louisville after Monday’s game. he was 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA in three starts for Cincinnati earlier this season. In 25 minor league games (22 starts), he went 8-9 with a 3.45 ERA.

OF Brennan Boesch was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since Aug. 23 because of a bone bruise on his right ankle.

INF Kristopher Negron was recalled from Triple-A Louisville after Monday’s game. Negron hit .141 in 42 games for Cincinnati earlier this season. In 59 games for Louisville, he batted .216/.280/.309 with four homers and 15 RBIs.

CF Billy Hamilton was activated from the disabled list. He had been sidelined since Aug. 19 due to a sprained right shoulder capsule.

LHP Tony Cingrani was recalled from Triple-A Louisville after Monday’s game. He was 0-3 with a 4.85 ERA in 25 games (one start) for the Reds earlier this season before going on the disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation. When he was healthy, he was optioned to Louisville, where he went 0-1 with a 1.82 ERA in nine games (six starts).

LHP Brandon Finnegan was recalled from Triple-A Louisville after Monday’s game, and he will be used in relief. The Reds acquired him from the Royals in the late-July deal that sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Kansas City. Finnegan was 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 appearances for Kansas City this year. In 19 Triple-A games (15 starts), he went 0-6 with one save and a 5.65 ERA.