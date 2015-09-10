RHP Josh Smith was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his third stint this season with the Reds. He spent time with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville. In three starts this season for Cincinnati, Smith went 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA. Smith threw two scoreless innings on Tuesday. He was a 21st round pick by the Reds in the 2010 draft.

OF Brennan Boesch was returned from a three-day rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Louisville and reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. He’d been on the DL since August 31 with a right ankle injury. Boesch went 2-for-9 during his rehab stint with two doubles and two RBIs.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Tuesday night’s game. In the seventh inning, he left with a partially dislocated left shoulder after making a diving catch in left field. It’s his second stint with the Reds after batting .271 with six homers and 17 RBIs last season in 49 games for Cincinnati. He made the Opening Day roster before being optioned to Triple-A on June 25.

LF Kristopher Negron is out for the season with a torn labrum and fractured scapula in his left shoulder suffered while making a diving catch of a line drive in the seventh inning on Tuesday. The 28-year-old batted just .140 with no homers and two RBIs in 43 games for the Reds this season after hitting .271 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games in 2014.

CF Billy Hamilton was returned from a three-day rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Pensacola and reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Hamilton, the major league leader with 54 stolen bases, was expected to rejoin the club in Cincinnati prior to Tuesday night’s game. He’d been on the DL with a right shoulder injury since August 19. “He finished strong,” said manager Bryan price. “He’ll get back this afternoon and he’ll probably be in the lineup (Wednesday).”

CF Billy Hamilton returned to the lineup and leadoff spot Wednesday. He was reinstated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Wednesday also was his 25th birthday.

LHP Tony Cingrani was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Reds. After earning a spot on the Opening Day roster and posting a 3.47 ERA in 24 relief appearances, Cingrani was placed on the disabled list June 15 with a strained left shoulder. He came off the DL on July 22 for a spot start then returned to Triple-A where he remained for the duration of the Bats’ season. “Staying healthy is going to be key for Cingrani,” said manager Bryan Price. “He has had a few different issues staying on the field. We hope he can come in and do some matchup pitching for us. He has been a multi-innings guy in Triple-A, but I see him doing matchup stuff for now.”

LHP Brandon Finnegan, one of three left-handers acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade in July, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Finnegan went a combined 0-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances in three minor league stops. The Reds plan to develop Finnegan as a starter. With the Royals, Finnegan went 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 21 appearances, all in relief. “We still have our same starting five in the rotation,” said manager Bryan Price. “so Brandon will start in the bullpen, a spot he has filled very well. However there will be times when we might use him as starter. Right now he is a swingman.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias was coming off a pair of strong starts, but he had a nightmarish third inning on Tuesday night in which he allowed five runs, three on Andrew McCutchen’s three-run homer and one on a balk. Iglesias walked one and struck out four in three innings of work. “I felt like it was just a bad inning, like any other pitcher can have,” said Iglesias of the third, with catcher Brayan Pena translating. “I felt like I was missing my spots. I wanted to keep it down and make them miss, and they had some good swings.”