LHP John Lamb was wildly effective while earning his first major league victory Thursday night. He walked six in five scoreless innings but also fanned six and allowed only three hits in his sixth start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto trade. Lamb threw 98 pitches. “I was fortunate,” Lamb said. “The inability to repeat pitches was disappointing. It was a crazy game. I feel that I got away with something.”

1B Joey Votto was handed a two-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount Friday by Major League Baseball for his actions during Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Votto was ejected in the eighth inning on Wednesday after a heated argument with home-plate umpire Bill Welke. Votto appealed the suspension and will continue to play until he receives a hearing with the league.

C Brayan Pena came up limping after his eighth-inning double Wednesday, and he didn’t play Thursday. He was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring, but the injury was not deemed serious. Pena is expected to rest for at least two days. He is batting .282 with 16 doubles and 17 RBIs in 95 games.