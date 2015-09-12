RHP Michael Lorenzen allowed two earned runs and 10 hits in five innings of work in Friday night’s suspended game. He walked one and struck out five over 85 pitches. There also was historic implications for Lorenzen’s start as it was the 42nd start by a Reds rookie this season, a modern major league record.

CF Billy Hamilton continues to haunt Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. In Friday’s game which was suspended in the eighth inning due to rain, Hamilton twice stole second on Molina, whose throw skipped into center field each time for an error. The Reds’ center fielder now is 10-for-10 in his career on stolen base attempts against Molina. Hamilton leads the major leagues with 56 stolen bases.

LHP Brandon Finnegan made his Cincinnati Reds debut Friday night and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Finnegan was among three lefties acquired in July from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday but had yet to pitch. “He’s a good guy to bring after a right-handed starter, especially if (the opponent) has loaded up their lineup with left-handers,” said manager Bryan Price. “I‘m not sure if he’ll start any games or not, but he’ll get some innings for sure ... We see him as a starting pitcher. He’s just been in flux this year with being a starter in the minors and Kansas City using him in relief. This is a reintroduction to starting.”

1B Joey Votto received a two-game suspension after being ejected by home plate umpire Bill Welke on Wednesday night. Votto disputed Welke’s refusal to grant him time prior to a 1-1 pitch, which was called a strike. After being ejected, Votto slammed his helmet to the ground and at one point was nose-to-nose with Welke before being ejected. The suspension was scheduled to begin Friday, but Votto filed an appeal. Entering Friday, Votto led the major leagues in batting average (.392), on-base percentage (.568), and walks (66) since the All-Star break. “I respect major league baseball’s suspension,” Votto told reporters Friday. “I respect that they have to penalize me. But I also have to stand up for myself.”

C Brayan Pena still is expected to miss a game or two with his strained right hamstring and could be available to pinch-hit before he’s ready to catch. “He has a strain -- a mild strain,” said manager Bryan Price. “I don’t see him catching in the next day or two.” Pena is hitting .282 with 16 doubles and 17 RBIs in 95 games.