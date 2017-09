CF Billy Hamilton was not with the Reds on Friday; he returned to Cincinnati for an MRI on his right shoulder. He had to leave Cincinnati’s game Monday because of soreness, didn’t play Tuesday and appeared as a pinch-runner Wednesday; a role manager Bryan Price said he’ll use Hamilton in for the near future.

1B Joey Votto sat out Friday night to serve a one-game suspension for arguing with umpire Bill Welke on Sept. 9.