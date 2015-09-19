CF Billy Hamilton was not with the Reds on Friday; he returned to Cincinnati for an MRI on his right shoulder. He had to leave Cincinnati’s game Monday because of soreness, didn’t play Tuesday and appeared as a pinch-runner Wednesday; a role manager Bryan Price said he’ll use Hamilton in for the near future.

OF Billy Hamilton returned to Cincinnati on Friday to undergo an MRI exam on his right shoulder. He missed 20 games because of the shoulder but returned Sept. 8 and after making six starts, he started to feel discomfort in the shoulder while throwing and swinging. The MRI was scheduled to determine whether or not there was any structural damage. Manager Bryan Price said he’d limit Hamilton to a pinch-running role until the pain subsides.

RHP Brandon Finnegan made his first career start Friday and went five innings, holding the Brewers to a run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Acquired from Kansas City in July in exchange for Johnny Cueto, Finnegan is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three appearances since being called up by the Reds.

1B Joey Votto sat out Friday night to serve a one-game suspension for arguing with umpire Bill Welke on Sept. 9.

1B Joey Votto sat out Friday to serve a one-game suspension for arguing with an umpire earlier this month. Votto was originally suspended two games for his Sept. 9 altercation with home plate umpire Bill Welke, who refused to grant Votto time out during a game against the Pirates. Votto appealed the discipline and learned Friday of the reduction in punishment.

RF Jay Bruce homered for the second time in his last four games Friday, hitting a solo shot off Brewers right-hander Tyler Thornburg. Bruce is hitting .230 this season but has put up good power numbers, with 33 doubles, 21 home runs and 79 RBIs. He’s reached base in four of his last five games.