Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 20, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Josh Smith made his fourth start of the season and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks, with three strikeouts, over four innings. He’s 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA as a starter this season.

CF Billy Hamilton was not back with the Reds after returning to Cincinnati a day earlier for an MRI on his right shoulder. Manager Bryan Price said Hamilton likely will be limited to pinch-running duties when he returns.

2B Brandon Phillips went 3-for-5 and has multiple hits in three of his last four games. Phillips has been red hot this month, batting .358 (24-for-67) with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs. On the road this season, he’s a .318 hitter with 12 doubles and 31 RBIs.

1B Joey Votto returned from a one-game suspension and went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Votto has reached base in a season-high 36 consecutive games and is batting .339 with five home runs and 10 RBIS in 17 games against the Brewers this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.