RHP Keyvius Sampson will make his first career appearance against St. Louis on Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game set. Sampson is coming off a 5-3 loss on Sept. 14 in San Francisco, where he got through just three innings, allowing five hits and four runs with two walks and no strikeouts. He made it through six innings just once in nine prior starts, and he is averaging less than five innings a start.

OF Ryan LaMarre (strained right hamstring) isn’t expected to be available for the series in St. Louis after being injured in Milwaukee on Sunday. LaMarre was promoted on Aug. 20 and has made five starts, all in center field. Rated as the best defensive outfielder in the Cincinnati organization from 2010-13, LaMarre is just 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts in his first major league stint.

CF Billy Hamilton (sore right shoulder) rejoined the team Monday but wasn’t in the starting lineup for the sixth consecutive game.

CF Billy Hamilton will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery Friday to repair a sprained capsule.

LHP John Lamb delivered six scoreless innings Monday night, leaving the game with a 1-0 lead, but he wasn’t rewarded with the win because RHP J.J. Hoover blew the lead in the eighth. It was Lamb’s best outing in his brief major league career, as he walked just one and used both sides of the plate to keep St. Louis off balance. Lamb notched Cincinnati’s first quality start since Sept. 12.

1B Joey Votto’s sixth-inning walk was his 136th of the year, breaking his franchise record of 135, set in 2013. Votto went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts, leaving his average at .313 and upping his on-base percentage to a whopping .462. Votto’s OPS is 1.017, which should earn him space on most MVP ballots even though the Reds haven’t been in contention for months.

C Brayan Pena grounded out as a pinch hitter Monday, he first action since Sept. 9. He is recovering from a strained right hamstring.