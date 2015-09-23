RHP Keyvius Sampson remains winless in his past seven starts, but he had an encouraging start outing Tuesday in a no-decision at St. Louis. Sampson allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Since his last win on Aug. 13, Sampson is 0-4 with a 8.46 ERA.

C Tucker Barnhart is still looking for that first pinch hit. He lined out to short in the seventh and is now 0-for-10 in his career as a pinch hitter and 0-for-9 this season. He remained in the game and struck out in the ninth.

LF Adam Duvall entered Tuesday’s game hitting .161. He accounted for three of the Reds’ 11 hits in the loss to the Cardinals, and now he is hitting .229. The three hits were a career high, and it was his first multi-hit game of the season.

C Brayan Pena was back in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time since leaving the Sept. 9 game with a strained right hamstring. He appeared as a pinch hitter Monday, then went 2-for-3 Tuesday.

RF Jay Bruce homered to deep right field off Cardinals RHP John Lackey, the shot measured at 456 feet, the longest by a left-handed batter in Busch Stadium III history. The previous mark was a 454-foot homer by Brandon Moss. Bruce is in a groove. He has five homers in his past eight games, and he became the eighth player in Reds history with five seasons of 25 or more home runs.