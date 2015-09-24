RHP Josh Smith will get the call Thursday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series with the NL East-leading New York Mets at the Great American Ball Park. Smith faced New York on June 28, absorbing a 7-2 loss despite allowing only one earned run in five innings. He is coming off a no-decision Saturday night in the Reds’ 9-7 win at Milwaukee, when he gave up six hits and four runs over four innings.

3B Todd Frazier owns a modest five-game hitting streak after a fourth-inning single. The hit gave him exactly 300 total bases for the year, making him the eighth NL player to reach that mark. Frazier is the 77th player in major league history to notch at least 40 doubles and 35 homers in the same season, and he is only the second Red to do it, joining Frank Robinson (1962).

LHP Brandon Finnegan showed the kind of stuff that made the Reds want him in the Johnny Cueto deal, but he also gave up three homers in five innings Wednesday night and ate the loss at St. Louis. Finnegan said he thought he made good pitches on his home run balls, although the first homer that Matt Carpenter hit came off a hanging slider. Finnegan fanned a career-high seven and walked one. He should get two more starts before season’s end.

1B Joey Votto homered for the 29th time this year, his most since hitting 29 in 2011, and he jacked his fifth homer off St. Louis pitching this year. Votto, who went 2-for-3, has reached base in every game he has played in St. Louis dating back to Opening Day 2014. If Votto were on a team which got on base more in front of him, he would have a lot more than 76 RBIs.

LF Skip Schumaker got a start and led off Wednesday night, going 1-for-4 with a single and a run. Schumaker has played in 122 games but started just 50 of them. He leads the majors with 75 pinch-hit appearance, going 18-of-72 (.250) with seven RBIs. He needs just two more pinch hits to tie Jacob Cruz’s 2005 club record.