RHP Michael Lorenzen will be a one-inning reliever for the remainder of the season unless a starter goes down. Lorenzen has thrown 109 2/3 innings but could still make an emergency start. “That’s the plan,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s pitched plenty this season. If anything happens to one of the five starters, he’d probably be the guy to make that start.” Lorenzen is 4-9 with a 5.50 ERA in 24 appearances, including 21 starts.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani hung around for 94 pitches on Friday night but he took some lumps along the way. The rookie right-hander allowed seven runs (five earned) in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the New York Mets. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out only three. “I thought he threw the ball pretty well,” said manager Bryan Price. “The mistakes he made they put the barrel on. He didn’t have a lot of strikeouts. All of our guys, the mistakes they made, they put the barrel on. They fought off some good pitches.”

OF Adam Duvall’s audition in left field has been a success so far. “I think he’s handled it well,” said manager Bryan Price. “He got turned around on one ball, but he hasn’t been apprehensive, and he’s thrown the ball well.” Duvall who was acquired from the Giants in exchange for RHP Mike Leake at the July trade deadline batted .243 with three homers and seven RBIs in 19 games. He hit his fourth home run in the ninth inning Friday.

RHP Raisel Iglesias’ season isn’t officially over just yet. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 13 due to shoulder fatigue. “We’re doing all of our exit physicals right now,” said manager Bryan Price. “The thing we’re working on with him is shoulder flexibility. We’re dealing with whether he can pitch one more game like that.” Iglesias is 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 appearances, including 16 starts, with 104 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.

1B Joey Votto reached base Friday night for the 42nd consecutive game, a career high and the longest such streak by a Reds batter since Pete Rose reached safely in 48 straight games from June 12 to Aug. 2, 1978. Votto is batting .361 in that stretch.

RHP Homer Bailey threw long-toss Friday and remains on track to resume a normal schedule in December. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery in May.

