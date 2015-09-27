RHP Homer Bailey has started throwing as he continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery. “He said he feels like he hasn’t had surgery,” manager Bryan Price said. “He feels like he’s capable of throwing breaking balls and bullpens, which he isn’t allowed to do.”

RHP Collin Balester pitched three innings in relief on Saturday, his longest stretch since September 17, 2011, when he pitched three innings for the Washington Nationals.

SS Ivan De Jesus Jr. hit two doubles in a game for the first time in his career. De Jesus’ two-run double in the second inning was his first two-base hit since Sept. 10 and gave him his sixth two-RBI game of the season. He has a four-game hitting streak.