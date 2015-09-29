FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 30, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Josh Smith will make his sixth start of the year for the Reds on Tuesday. He will face the Cubs at home and it will be the first time he faces Chicago. In his last start he took the loss against the New York Mets Sept. 24 as he gave up three runs in five innings.

C Tucker Barnhart had the first hit for the Reds on Monday. He came with one out in the eighth and broke up a no-hitter by Max Scherzer, who had thrown a no-hitter at home on June 20 against Pittsburgh.

LHP Brandon Finnegan started for the Reds in a makeup game on Monday at Washington. He gave up eight hits and three runs in five innings in his third big league start. Rookie pitchers have now made 104 starts for the Reds this year.

LF Skip Schumaker drove in the only run for the Reds on Monday. Facing Max Scherzer in the eighth, he had a single to make the score 4-1. It was only the second hit given up by Scherzer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
