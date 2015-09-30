RHP Josh Smith needed 101 pitches to get through five innings on Tuesday. A four-run first inning following a 2-hour, 31-minute rain delay doomed his sixth career start. Smith allowed four earned runs with five walks and seven Ks. He was happy to salvage five innings from his stint. “That was big, not only for me, but for the guys in the bullpen,” Smith said. “They’ve been used a lot lately. I wanted to go at least six, but it was big to get five after that debacle of a first inning.”

3B Todd Frazier left Tuesday’s game in the third inning with a slight strain of his right Achilles tendon. Frazier suffered the injury on a sliding attempt to catch Anthony Rizzo’s foul pop near the Cubs dugout. Ivan De Jesus Jr. took over at third for Frazier who’s batting .257 with 35 homers and 88 RBIs in 153 games.

CF Billy Hamilton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. He’s expected to be out 4-6 weeks then able to resume full baseball activities. “My understanding is their findings were consistent with what they expected to find,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’ll spend a couple of weeks in a sling, then do some more rehab and then his regular baseball stuff.” Hamilton’s 57 stolen bases were one ahead of the Dodgers’ Dee Gordon for the major league lead as of Tuesday.

1B Joey Votto walked in the ninth inning on Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 46 straight games, longest since Pete Rose had a 48-game streak in 1978. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts while dealing with muscular stiffness in his back and shoulders. “He’s dealt with it before,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’s something he can fight through. It’s not easy to swing the bat, but he wanted to stay in there.”