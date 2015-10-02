3B Todd Frazier returned to the lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday night’s game with a slight strain of his right Achilles tendon making a sliding attempt to catch Anthony Rizzo’s foul pop in the third inning. Frazier initially was in Wednesday’s lineup but was later scratched. He’s hitting .257 with 35 homers and 88 RBIs in 153 games.

LHP John Lamb who was among three lefties acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Johnny Cueto made his final start for the Reds on Thursday afternoon. He allowed five earned runs and five hits with three walks and six Ks in 4 2/3 innings against the Cubs.

1B Joey Votto returned to the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous night’s game with s stinger in his upper back and neck. He walked in the ninth inning Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 46 games, longest since Pete Rose’s 48-gamer in 1978. Votto is hitting .316 with 29 homers and 78 RBIs in 154 games.