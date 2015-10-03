FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
October 4, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Keyvius Sampson did not factor in the decision as he gave up four runs on three hits while striking out seven and walked two. The 24-year-old is winless in his last nine starts, going 0-5 in that span. However he did pitch at least five innings for just sixth time in 12 starts.

LHP Brandon Finnegan will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Finnegan is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in five games, including three starts for the Reds, who acquired him from Kansas City in a trade in July. He is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts since moving into the rotation Sept. 18.

2B Brandon Phillips left the game for a pinch runner in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 6-4 loss at Pittsburgh. Phillips has been bothered by a sore right ankle and fouled a ball of it earlier in the game. Manager Bryan Price said he did not know if Phillips would be available Saturday.

1B Joey Votto went 1-for-5 and tied the Reds’ franchise record by reaching base for the 48th straight game with a third-inning single. Pete Rose set the mark in 1978, a run that included a National League-record 44-game hitting streak. It is the longest streak in the major leagues since Kevin Millar reached in 52 straight games for Boston in 2007.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
