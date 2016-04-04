FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (elbow) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

RHP Jon Moscot (ribcage) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

OF Jake Cave was designated for assignment on Sunday by the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Dayan Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

RHP Tim Melville was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

C Kyle Skipworth (left ankle surgery in December 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

C/INF Jordan Pacheco survived the final cuts and made the Cincinnati Reds’ opening 25-man roster.

LHP John Lamb (back surgery in December 2015) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (oblique) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

C Ramon Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

OF Yorman Rodriguez (hamstring) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 27.

OF Tyler Holt survived the final cuts and made the Cincinnati Reds’ opening 25-man roster.

RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is expected to be placed on the 60-day disabled list prior to Monday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.