INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (elbow) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

RHP Jon Moscot (ribcage) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

OF Jake Cave was designated for assignment on Sunday by the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Dayan Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

RHP Tim Melville was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

C Kyle Skipworth (left ankle surgery in December 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

C/INF Jordan Pacheco survived the final cuts and made the Cincinnati Reds’ opening 25-man roster.

LHP John Lamb (back surgery in December 2015) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (oblique) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 25.

C Ramon Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds trimmed the roster to 25 players.

OF Yorman Rodriguez (hamstring) was placed on the 15-disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to March 27.

OF Tyler Holt survived the final cuts and made the Cincinnati Reds’ opening 25-man roster.

RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is expected to be placed on the 60-day disabled list prior to Monday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.