LF Scott Schebler struck out in his first three at-bats on Wednesday night. But, Jay Bruce had a premonition for his corner outfield mate. “He kept telling me the whole game that it was going to come down to me,” Schebler said. “That’s just how this game works. You struggle the whole game and it comes down to you.” Schebler’s two-run double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Schebler was among the players acquired by Cincinnati in the three-team trade that sent popular 3B Todd Frazier to the White Sox.

SS Zack Cozart had an encouraging start to his 2016 season, going 3-for-3 on Monday with two doubles and an RBI. “He’s batting 1.000 so I don’t know if that’s his old self or not,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s been through a lot and it just crushed him not to be out there. He really missed being part of the club. He looked really good at shortstop and hitting in the leadoff spot.” Cozart was having a career year at the plate in 2015 before a season-ending knee injury in June.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw a simulated game on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park. He began the season on the disabled list with a strained left oblique but threw pain-free. “I was really pleased with his delivery,” said manager Bryan Price. “He didn’t compromise anything. He had his velocity. He was sharp with his breaking stuff. We really just wanted to make sure he did all his pre-game protocols, got loose the way he usually would.” DeSclafani threw three innings on Wednesday. He’ll be evaluated on Thursday and throw a bullpen on Friday to determine if he’s able to start Sunday’s series finale against Pittsburgh. “We have a plan B,” said Price. “I don’t mean to be coy but we wanted to make sure he is ok. He will have limitation but no more than anyone else making his first start.” Last season, DeSclafani went 9-13 with a 4.05 ERA in 31 starts, the most among National League rookies.

LHP Brandon Finnegan set career highs with six innings pitched and nine strikeouts on Wednesday night. Finnegan focused on his changeup late in Spring Training. Manager Bryan Price, a former pitching coach, believes the change is a difference maker for the 22-year-old lefty. “His ability to show it last year was a big part of his success in his four starts.” Price said. “For a guy who is a fastball and hard curveball pitcher, the change up is a big pitch. His isn’t a swing-and-miss change up. They foul off a lot of pitches off him and the change up is a pitch that they can put in play early in the count to keep his pitch count down.” Finnegan went 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA in six appearances including four starts after being acquired in the Johnny Cueto trade with Kansas City.

2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the starting lineup on Wednesday due to a stomach virus. Phillips dropped weight over the winter and had a solid Spring Training, batting .375 with two homers and nine RBIs. Ivan DeJesus Jr. started at second in Phillips’ place.

RHP Burke Badenhop was signed to a minor-league contract and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Badenhop was 2-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 68 relief appearances fords last season and has appeared in 151 games over eight major-league seasons with Florida, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Boston and Milwaukee. He was in camp with the Nationals this spring before being released Friday.