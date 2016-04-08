RHP Jon Moscot pitched 3 2/3 innings in a rehab outing for Class A Daytona on Thursday. He went on the disabled list retroactive to March 25 due to a ribcage injury.

RHP Robert Stephenson picked up the win in his major league debut Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits in five innings of the Reds’ 10-6 victory over the Phillies. Stephenson was then optioned back to Triple-A Louisville after the game in a move that was expected. Stephenson, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2011, gave up 12 hits and 13 runs (11 earned) in 10 1/3 innings in four spring training starts but showed much better location and guile against Philadelphia.

C Tucker Barnhart got his first start of the season and produced the fifth three-hit game of his career. Barnhart singled three times, walked once and scored two runs. He scored the first run of the game for the Reds in the third inning, coming around from first base on Scott Schebler’s double to left-center field to tie the game, 1-1. Barnhart dove to elude the tag of Phillies catcher Ruiz, stretching his right arm out and touching home plate. “Geno (Eugenio Suarez) was behind the plate telling me I had to slide outside so I tried and I kind of rolled in there,” said Barnhart. “Thankfully it worked out. I don’t know if I could ever do that again.”

3B Eugenio Suarez hit his first career grand slam during the Reds’ eight-run fourth inning. It was the second home run in as many games for Suarez, who hit 13 in 97 games with the Reds last season.

2B Brandon Phillips missed his second straight game with a stomach illness. Jordan Pacheco started in place of Phillips, going 0-4 at the plate but handling all four defensive chances he had flawlessly. There has been no word from the Reds on if Phillips will be available to play against Pittsburgh on Friday.

OF Jay Bruce moved into a tie with Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 7 on the Reds’ career home run list with his first two homers of the season on Thursday. He hit a three-run blast in the fourth inning that put Cincinnati ahead 4-2, and then added a solo homer leading off the seventh inning against the Phillies. He now has 210 career home runs since making his debut in 2008. Bruce has hit 123 home runs at Great American Ball Park, leaving him just three behind leader Adam Dunn on the all-time list.