RHP Jon Moscot dislocated his non-throwing shoulder on June 15 and still is working his way back. He left Thursday’s rehab start after 3 2/3 innings due to a blister but remains on track to make a Triple-A start on April 12. “Every single year, I get a blister in my first start -- every year, no matter what,” Moscot said. “I can’t wait to get back on the mound in a real stadium.”

1B Brandon Allen had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and will serve as a left-handed bat off the bench for an undetermined period of time. Allen batted .259 with two doubles and three RBIs during the spring. “I like his experience. I like that he’s done this before,” said manager Bryan Price. Allen, a veteran minor-leaguer, has 116 games of major league experience under his belt with the Diamondbacks, A‘s, and Rays, batting .203 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs. “I’ve been around for a while,” Allen said. “Every opportunity you get you have to take advantage of it.”

RHP J.J Hoover’s first save opportunity since inheriting the closer’s role from Aroldis Chapman, who was traded this offseason, didn’t go so well. He left a 1-0 slider up in the zone and Starling Marte sent it sailing 404 feet into the left-center field seats for his first career grand slam to erase a three-run deficit in a 6-5 Pirates’ win. “I didn’t execute that pitch to the best of my ability and he got it,” Hoover said. “The weather was no excuse. I warmed up and did everything I needed to do to get ready. I just didn’t execute that pitch.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will not start Sunday’s series finale against Pittsburgh as originally planned. Manager Bryan Price said DeSclafani hasn’t had any significant setbacks in his recovery from a strained left oblique but isn’t yet cleared to pitch. “The medical staff doesn’t want to give him the green light,” said Price. “It’s just that he’s so close to being 100 percent that they don’t want to take a chance.” DeSclafani who went 9-13 last season with a 4.05 ERA in 31 starts, will throw a bullpen on Wednesday in Chicago.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup on Friday night after missing two games with the stomach flu. Phillips went 0-for-3 on Opening Day before being scratched from the starting lineup on Wednesday due to the illness. But, he broke out Wednesday, with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. “He was terrific,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’s great to have him back. He’s an impact player for the ballclub.”

RHP Alfredo Simon didn’t have his best command on Friday night amid frigid conditions at Great American Ball Park. In his return to Cincinnati after being traded to Detroit following the 2014 season, Simon allowed two runs and five hits with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts. He left with the Reds leading the Pirates 3-2 after five innings and 92 pitches.