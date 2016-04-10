RHP Tim Melville said he’s ready for his big-league debut on Sunday. “Playing against the greatest players in the world is something I’ve always wanted,” he said. Melville felt good about his development in Spring Training even though the numbers were paltry -- 0-2, 5.71 ERA. He was a non-roster invitee to camp.

CF Billy Hamilton was back in the leadoff spot on Saturday where he went 1-for-2 with a double and scored twice. “He’ll spend some time there with the right matchup,” manager Bryan Price said of having Hamilton bat leadoff. On Friday, he reached base twice on a single and a walk to raise his on-base percentage to .300. Hamilton also recorded his first stolen base of the season.

RHP J.J. Hoover is the Reds closer for now. Hoover gave up Starling Marte’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning on Friday in his first save opportunity of the year. Even though the Reds are in rebuilding mode, manager Bryan Price doesn’t want to go with a closer-by-committee situation. “I’d rather there not be a lot of ambiguity there,” Price said.

3B Eugenio Suarez’s new-found power was on display on Saturday when he hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh off Pirates left-hander Kyle Lobstein. Manager Bryan Price, a former pitching coach who often deflects questions about hitting, said he believes Suarez simply is developing physically and coming into his own as a hitter and defender.

RHP Raisel Iglesias encountered shoulder fatigue late last season and spent much of the winter working on strength and flexibility. “We think that will keep him healthy over the course of the year,” manager Bryan Price said. Amid wintry conditions on Saturday, Iglesias displayed some of that stamina over 95 pitches.