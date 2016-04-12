1B Brandon Allen was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to clear a spot on the Reds’ roster for RHP Tim Melville, who was called up to start against Pittsburgh. Allen, who was promoted to the majors Friday, did not get into a game with Cincinnati.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani remains on the 15-day disabled list (mild left oblique strain) but has bullpen work scheduled this week at Wrigley.

3B Eugenio Suarez entered Monday with four homers in Cincinnati’s first six game, the first since Adam Dunn had four in six games in 2004.