Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
April 14, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jon Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) made his secnd rehab start Tuesday, allowing for five runs in 5 2/3 innings for Triple-A Louisville. Before the rough outing, he was under consideration for a return to the Reds on Sunday in St. Louis.

RHP Jon Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) started and suffered the loss in a 5-1 defeat on Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville at Columbus. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while striking out six.

2B Brandon Phillips is expected to make his 1,480th start for the Reds on Thursday, tying Dan Driessen for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

