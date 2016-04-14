RHP Jon Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) started and suffered the loss in a 5-1 defeat on Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville at Columbus. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while striking out six.

CF Billy Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday. His first-inning double to right field came on the game’s first pitch. Hamilton has a hit in five straight games against the Cubs.

3B Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base Wednesday. He’s hit safely in six of his last seven games and had his fifth multi-hit game of the season on Wednesday.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-0, 2.31 ERA) gets the call in the finale of the first of six series against the Cubs. He’ll make his third start of the season and third career appearance against Chicago. Iglesias is coming off Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh during which he gave up one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

2B Brandon Phillips is expected to make his 1,480th start for the Reds on Thursday, tying Dan Driessen for eighth on the team’s all-time list.

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and is batting .438 in his last 13 games against the Cubs dating back to June 15, 2015.

RHP Alfredo Simon had the shortest start of his career Wednesday, working two-thirds of the opening inning before being pulled. He allowed five runs on four hits while walking three on 49 pitches. It was more runs allowed than he had in his last five starts combined against the Cubs. “He was high in the split and off the plate with the cutter and the fastball,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He just didn’t have it tonight.”