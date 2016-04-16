RHP Tim Melville (0-0, 2.25 ERA) makes his second career start Friday as he returns to his home St. Louis area. Melville grew up in the suburb of Wentzville, Mo., where he helped Holt High School reach the Class 4A state finals. He was the second Reds pitcher this season to start in his major league debut. Melville worked four innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out five and walking four in a no-decision against the Pirates.

LHP John Lamb (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday night. Lamb, who had surgery on Dec. 7, didn’t pitch in a game during spring training.

RHP J.J. Hoover was hit for five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning in relief as the Cubs pushed across five runs to extend their lead to 8-0. Hoover walked three and gave up five hits as his ERA rose to 16.88. Manager Bryan Price said, “He just wasn’t sharp. He was missing and got into trouble falling behind, and it just wasn’t his night.”

RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-1) worked five innings in his first road outing of the season, allowing three runs on six hits against the Cubs. He struck out two and walked a pair. Iglesias had allowed three runs in 11 2/3 innings over his first two starts. He slipped to 1-6 with a 4.96 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) on the road.

1B Joey Votto, who went 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday, has reached base in 23 of his last 52 place appearance against the Cubs dating back to June 13, 2015.

RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is slated to throw three innings in extended spring training on Saturday in Goodyear, Ariz.

RF Jay Bruce had his fourth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a run Thursday in the Reds’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs.