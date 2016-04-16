RHP Tim Melville couldn’t command his fastball and paid the price Friday night with the loss in his homecoming game. A product of nearby Wentzville, Mo., Melville started with nine straight balls and then gave up a three-run homer to Matt Holliday. He was charged with seven runs off six hits and three walks in three innings, continually missing arm-side.

LHP John Lamb (back) will start a rehab assignment Saturday night at Triple-A Louisville against Toledo. It will be Lamb’s first mound appearance since undergoing surgery to repair a disc problem on Dec. 7. He went 1-5 with a 5.80 ERA in 10 starts for the Reds after being acquired from Kansas City along with Finnegan in the Johnny Cueto on July 26.

LHP Brandon Finnegan takes the mound Saturday for the middle game of this three-game set. Finnegan carried a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings Monday night in Chicago but had to settle for a no-decision when the Cincinnati bullpen couldn’t hold the Cubs back and lost the game 5-3. Finnegan made two relief appearances and a start last September against St. Louis, losing 10-2 on Sept. 23 in Busch Stadium.

1B Joey Votto appears to be finding his swing, evidenced by a three-run homer to the opposite field in the top of the third inning. It was the first extra-base hit in 35 at-bats for Votto, who has hit safely in the last four games and has upped his average to .243. His numbers will only rise when he gets to the home-run months in the Great American Ballpark.

RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is scheduled to throw three innings Saturday in extended spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. Bailey, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 8, pitched in just two games last year before being shelved for the season. The owner of two MLB no-hitters, Bailey is in the third year of a six-year contract signed in February of 2014.