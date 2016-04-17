RHP Jon Moscot is scheduled to come off the disabled list and make his 2016 debut on Sunday against the Cardinals. He has been sidelined since the start of the season with a strained left intercostal muscle. He has made two rehab starts in the minor leagues. Moscot was 1-2 in three starts for the Reds last season.

RHP J.J. Hoover picked up his first save of the year on Saturday despite giving up a two-run homer to Brandon Moss to go along with another hit and walk in the inning. Hoover’s ERA after five games, covering 3 2/3 innings, is 17.18.

LHP Brandon Finnegan posted his first victory of the season on Saturday, allowing four runs and four hits in five innings, including a three-run homer to Stephen Piscotty. All four of the runs scored by the Cardinals in the second inning and were unearned because of a fielding error by center fielder Scott Schebler.

OF Jay Bruce hit his third homer of the year in the ninth inning on Saturday, the 211th of his career, which moved him past Ken Griffey Jr. and into seventh place for the most homers in Reds history.

C Devin Mesoraco returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Cardinals after missing three games because of stiffness in his upper leg. His leadoff double in the sixth inning ignited a four-run inning for the Reds.