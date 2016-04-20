FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 20, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Robert Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday’s game in place of RHP Alfredo Simon. Stephenson made his major-league debut on April 7 and allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits over five innings while beating the Philadelphia Phillies.

RHP Robert Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his second career start in Simon’s place and RHP Jumbo Diaz was optioned to Triple-A to clear room.

RHP Alfredo Simon has been scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Colorado Rockies due to biceps tendinitis. Simon is expected to miss only one start and then make his turn in the rotation. Simon is 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA in three appearances (two starts) this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday because of right biceps tendinitis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.