RHP Robert Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday’s game in place of RHP Alfredo Simon. Stephenson made his major-league debut on April 7 and allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits over five innings while beating the Philadelphia Phillies.

RHP Robert Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his second career start in Simon’s place and RHP Jumbo Diaz was optioned to Triple-A to clear room.

RHP Alfredo Simon has been scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Colorado Rockies due to biceps tendinitis. Simon is expected to miss only one start and then make his turn in the rotation. Simon is 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA in three appearances (two starts) this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday because of right biceps tendinitis.