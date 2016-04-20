RHP Robert Stephenson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his second career start on Tuesday in place of Alfredo Simon, who was scratched with right biceps tendinitis. Despite allowing just one run over seven innings to earn his second career victory, the Reds’ plan for Stephenson remains undeterred. “We’d like to see him string together some good outings in Triple-A,” said manager Bryan Price. “We’re looking at (Tuesday) as a one-time event. We’d like to see him have more development.”

RHP Dan Straily is in the rotation for now. Straily gave up a run and two hits in five innings on Monday. With several starting pitchers working their way back from injury, Straily will get a chance to remain a starter for a while. “He’s in the rotation until we get some of these other guys back and find a different mix,” said manager Bryan Price.

RHP Jumbo Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday after posting a 5.40 with four earned runs and three homers allowed in 6 2/3 innings. Diaz, 32, has seen a drop in velocity this year, but manager Bryan Price insists that’s not his issue. “It’s pitch execution and pitch usage,” Price said. “You can no longer get by with just velocity. You can’t use this level as a testing ground for an extended period of time.”

2B Brandon Phillips fell a homer shy of the cycle Tuesday night, going 4-for-4 including a single, double, and triple in that order in his first three at-bats.

RHP Alfredo Simon was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday due to right biceps tendinitis, something he’s been dealing with all season unbeknownst to his manager. “He didn’t let us know. A lot of pitchers do that,” said manager Bryan Price. Simon admitted on Tuesday that his arm was bothering him when he allowed five earned runs and retired just two batters before being removed on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. “I was dropping my arm down,” Simon said. “That’s why my ball was flat.” Simon was given an anti-inflammatory shot and plans to make his next start on Sunday.