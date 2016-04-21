RHP Keyvius Sampson was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Sampson allowed four earned runs in three innings this season.

RHP Drew Hayes had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He nearly made the club out of spring training but largely was the victim of a numbers game. He posted a 0.82 ERA in nine spring training appearances. “He had one of the better springs,” said manager Bryan Price. “If spring training was simply a blank canvas, he would have painted his way on to the ballclub. But it wasn’t totally open tryouts.” Things ultimately worked out for Hayes.

RHP Robert Stephenson was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville immediately after Tuesday night’s game in which he allowed a run over seven innings in his second career victory in as many starts. “Coming into this year our goal was for him to increase his overall strike percentage, increase his ability to command the zone with his breaking ball and changeup and improve his fastball command,” said manager Bryan Price. “He does have areas of his game to work on.” Stephenson is the first Reds pitcher to win his first two career starts since Larry Luebbers in 1993.

RHP J.J. Hoover wasn’t available to pitch on Wednesday after working two straight games and three of the past four. He was hit hard again on Tuesday, allowing a two-run home run by Ben Paulsen in the ninth inning, prompting manager Bryan Price to mull a change at closer. “Pitch efficiency and command hasn’t been great, and he has a track record of being really good,” Price said. “He needs to get back on the beam as far as commanding inside the zone, staying ahead in the count and executing better pitches.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to make his first minor-league rehab appearance for Double-A Pensacola on Saturday. He began the season on the disabled list with a mild oblique strain.

RHP Raisel Iglesias pitches himself into jams on occasion, but his ability to work through adverse situations is impressing manager Bryan Price more and more. On Wednesday, Iglesias pitched out of a rough fourth inning, then lasted 6 2/3 innings with only two earned runs allowed. He relied on his fastball and slider, but didn’t use his changeup as often against the Rockies.

RHP Homer Bailey, trying to come back from elbow surgery performed last May, will make his first minor-league rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.