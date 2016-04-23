OF Scott Schebler was acquired to help fill a void in left field. However, his versatility will come in handy while CF Billy Hamilton nurses a wrist injury. Schebler started in center Thursday and went 0-for-1 with two walks -- the best result of any Cincinnati player in Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter. “We knew when we traded for him that he could play all three outfield spots,” manager Bryan Price said. “I like the way he runs. He’s not afraid to go into the gaps or back to the wall. We’re happy with the way he’s progressing.”

RHP Tim Melville was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday.

RHP JC Ramirez had his contract selected from Triple-A and will become the first Nicaraguan-born player to appear in a major league game for the Reds.

CF Billy Hamilton will miss at least a couple games after aggravating a left thumb contusion he sustained while robbing Matt Carpenter of a home run in the sixth inning of Friday’s game. Hamilton tweaked the thumb attempting a diving catch Wednesday. “He’s a little banged up,” manager Bryan Price said. “I don’t think you’ll see him in the starting lineup for the next couple of days.” Scott Schebler started in center on Thursday.

RHP J.J. Hoover was informed by manager Bryan Price that the team is going with a closer-by-committee approach. The struggling Hoover will get a share of the save opportunities. “I told J.J., ‘I‘m going to bring you in different situations and sometimes that might be the ninth and sometimes it might be the seventh or eighth,'” Price said following Wednesday’s game. In 5 1/3 innings this season, Hoover has given up nine earned runs and three homers.

LHP Brandon Finnegan held the Cubs hitless until the seventh inning when he faced them on April 11 at Wrigley Field. Dexter Fowler ended the no-hit bid Thursday with a leadoff double in the first inning. Two batters later, Kris Bryant launched a 1-0 pitch 420 feet into the upper deck in left. Finnegan wound up allowing five earned runs and seven hits in four innings. “His main problem was pitch execution,” manager Bryan Price said. “His fastball was running off the plate to right-handers. He wasn’t as sharp as the last time. He wasn’t as good in the zone. They took an aggressive approach, and we were behind the 8-ball pretty quick.”

1B Joey Votto batted .455 with a .529 on-base percentage during spring training, but his bat has gone cold in the first two weeks of the regular season. Votto went 0-for-3 Thursday in Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter, leaving him in an 0-for-19 skid. Manager Bryan Price said Votto’s track record suggests he will snap out of it. Giving him a day off is difficult now with Jay Bruce likely going on paternity leave soon. “I’ve talked to Joey about (a day off),” Price said. “He feels like he needs to play and see pitches. If I get to the point where I feel like it might help, I’ll take the initiative.”

RHP Alfredo Simon, scratched from his start Tuesday due to right biceps tendinitis, planned to play catch Thursday and then be evaluated again. “He’s feeling better than he was a couple of days ago,” manager Bryan Price said. Simon’s next turn in the rotation is Sunday.

RHP Homer Bailey, trying to come back from elbow surgery performed last May, made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six.