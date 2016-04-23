RHP Keyvius Sampson, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week, was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Jon Moscot gave the Reds five innings Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) and three hits. He walked four and struck out two. Moscot gave up a solo home run to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo leading off the fourth. “I wasn’t attacking the hitters. That’s frustrating on my part,” Moscot said. “I’ve got to move forward. I walked four guys and gave them pitches in counts they could afford to be aggressive in. That’s something I’ll take into my next start.”

RHP Tim Melville was designated for assignment Friday. Melville allowed four runs and two homers in two innings of the Reds’ 16-0 loss to the Cubs on Thursday. He posted an 11.00 ERA in three appearances including two starts.

RHP JC Ramirez had his contract selected from Triple-A and will become the first Nicaraguan-born player to appear in a major league game for the Reds.

RHP JC Ramirez had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. In five appearances at Triple-A, Ramirez surrendered four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts over shutout six innings. He was reassigned to minor league camp on the final day of spring training. He’s the first Nicaraguan-born player to appear in a game for the Reds. “He’s got experience,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s another big arm. We beat up the bullpen a little bit, and we needed a fresh arm.” Ramirez pitched a career-high three innings, retiring eight straight at one point. “That’s the type of boost we need -- go into your system and bring up a pitcher who can help us,” Price said.

CF Billy Hamilton missed his second straight start Friday with a left thumb contusion. Tyler Holt started in CF.

RHP J.J. Hoover is running out of chances. His ERA ballooned to 19.50 on Friday when he allowed four earned runs and a homer in two-thirds of an inning. He already has lost his closer’s role. Manager Bryan Price said he’s not to the point where sending Hoover to the minors is an option, yet. “I‘m not thinking about that,” Price said. “He had a history. We’re not thinking injury. We have a good line of communication. We’re thinking he just doesn’t have a good enough quality of pitch execution.”

RHP Alfredo Simon remains on track to make his next start following an encouraging bullpen session Friday. “We’ll do our diligence and make sure he’s fine after playing catch (Saturday),” manager Bryan Price said. Simon was scratched from his last start with right biceps tendinitis.

RHP Homer Bailey made his first rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, allowing two earned runs and a homer in 3 2/3 innings. Bailey walked two and struck out six. “I was able to watch some video of him, and he looked great,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He was throwing hard and clustering quality pitches in the zone. He made one mistake, but his velocity was good and his slider had great shake and command.”