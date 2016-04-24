CF Billy Hamilton missed his third straight start with a left wrist contusion, which he suffered robbing Matt Carpenter of a home run in the St. Louis series and then reinjured earlier this week attempting a diving catch. Hamilton is wearing a brace on his hand and is day to day.

RHP Dan Straily’s pitch count got elevated early in Saturday’s game, reaching 97 mph after 4 2/3 innings. By then, he’d allowed three earned runs and a homer. But the Reds rallied to win 13-5, so Straily did not factor in the decision, leaving his personal three-game skid intact.

3B Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs on Saturday. He also had a terrific play at third to scoop up Kris Bryant’s hard grounder with the bases loaded to end the eighth. His homer sparked a season-high 13-run outburst. “We needed something to light the fuse,” manager Bryan Price said. “(The Suarez homer) didn’t just give us the lead, it ignited the entire bench. If you were in the dugout, you would have felt it. Everyone kind of exhaled.”

LF Adam Duvall began the season in a platoon situation with Scott Schebler. Just three weeks into the season, he has established himself as the everyday guy. Duvall has performed well in left field. On Saturday, he hit a three-run homer, his second home run of the year. “He looks a lot more comfortable out there than he did in the spring,” manager Bryan Price said.

RHP Alfredo Simon will start Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs after being scratched from his last scheduled start because of right biceps tendinitis. “We’ve had no indication that he won’t be good to go,” manager Bryan Price said. Simon said the injury was a factor in his last two outings. On April 13 at Wrigley Field, Simon allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Two days later, he made his first relief appearance since 2013 and didn’t fare much better, giving up three earned runs and two homers in one inning.