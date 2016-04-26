RHP Layne Somsen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster vacancy created when RF Jay Bruce went on the paternity list. Somsen was Cincinnati’s 22nd-round pick in 2013 out of South Dakota State University. He has never pitched in the majors. The 26-year-old compiled a 1.04 ERA in five games at Triple-A this season.

CF Billy Hamilton missed his third straight start with a thumb injury but was able to swing a bat earlier than expected. Hamilton hit off a tee on Saturday and took BP in the cage on Sunday and entered the game in center field in the eighth.

RHP J.J. Hoover pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a hit, two walks and a strikeout on Sunday. It was his first appearance since hinting to a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was tipping his pitches to hitters. Hoover entered Sunday’s action with a 19.50 ERA after giving up 13 earned runs and four homers in six innings of work.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his next rehab start on April 28 at Class A Dayton. Manager Bryan Price said the reports on DeSclafani’s 60-pitch outing on Saturday were positive. “Same guy got him for a couple homers on a couple mistake breaking balls, but otherwise he was really good,” Price said. “(Good) velocity. Sharp slider. Was healthy. Made it through his 60 pitches without concerns. Positive review”.

RHP Alfredo Simon returned to the mound Sunday after being scratched from his last start with right biceps tendinitis which was causing him to drop his arm flattening his pitches. While Simon was cleared to pitch Sunday, the results were the same. He gave up eight earned runs in only 2 2/3 innings and two homers. “Just poor execution,” said manager Bryan Price of Simon’s performance. “He didn’t have a pitch to finish off anybody today. He said his arm was feeling good. We have to get him back to being sharp and getting his pitches down.”

RFJay Bruce was placed on the paternity list Monday. Bruce, who will miss the three-game series against the New York Mets, will rejoin the team on Friday in Pittsburgh. He is in Houston with his wife, Hannah, who is expecting the couple’s first child. He leads the Reds with 15 RBIs.