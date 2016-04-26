RHP Michael Lorenzen (sprained right ulnar collateral ligament, mononucleosis) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Monday. The transaction makes room for RHP Layne Somsen, whose contract the Reds purchased from Triple-A Louisville. Lorenzen was injured in early March and was placed on the disabled list April 3 (retroactive to March 25) The Reds announced he was suffering from mononucleosis on April 7. Lorenzen went 4-9 with a 5.40 ERA in 27 games (21 starts) as a rookie last season.

RHP Layne Somsen had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. It is the first trip to the majors for Somsen, who earned the promotion by recording a 1.04 ERA and striking out 11 batters in 8 2/3 innings over five games for Louisville. Somsen was selected by the Reds out of South Dakota State in the 22nd round of the 2013 draft. He is looking to become the 39th South Dakota native to play in the majors.

LHP Brandon Finnegan will look to bounce back from the shortest start of his career when he takes the mound for the Reds on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Finnegan took the loss last Thursday, when he allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings as the Reds were no-hit Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta in a 16-0 loss. This will be Finnegan’s first career appearance against the Mets.

2B Brandon Phillips (left ring finger) left Monday’s game after he was hit by a pitch by Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard in the fourth inning.

RF Jay Bruce was placed on the paternity leave list Monday. Bruce returned to home in Houston to be with his wife as she gives birth to the couple’s first child. He is expected to return to the Reds in Pittsburgh for the start of a three-game series against the Pirates. Bruce is batting .265 with four homers and a team-high 15 RBIs in 19 games this season.