LHP John Lamb (back surgery) was scheduled to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday night.

2B Brandon Phillips did not start for a second straight game Wednesday because of injuries to his left shin and left ring finger. He fouled two balls off his shin before being plunked in the left ring finger by Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard on Monday.

RHP Homer Bailey made a rehab start for Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, allowing five runs (one earned) in four innings. He is trying to come back from elbow surgery performed last May.