Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 30, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jon Moscot (sore left shoulder) is expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against San Francisco as his injury is to his non-throwing arm.

RHP Anthony DeSclafini (strained left oblique) began a rehab assignment with Class A Dayton on Thursday, allowing three runs in four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani had his rehab start with low Class A Dayton pushed back a day to Friday night as the medical staff wanted to examine him prior to what is expected to be his last outing before being activated from the disabled list.

LF Adam Duvall got the night off Friday in favor of OF Scott Schebler after Duvall went 2-for-14 with 10 strikeouts in his previous four games.

2B Brandon Phillips (bruised left shin, bruised left ring finger) returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out two games. Phillips was injured twice during a single plate appearance in the fourth inning Monday night against the Mets at New York when he fouled two balls off his leg before RHP Noah Syndergaard hit him on the hand with a pitch.

RF Jay Bruce was activated from the paternity list Friday after missing three games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
