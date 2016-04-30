RHP Jon Moscot (sore left shoulder) is expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against San Francisco as his injury is to his non-throwing arm.

RHP Jon Moscot (sore left shoulder) threw in the bullpen before the game and did not experience pain. He is expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against San Francisco as the injury is to his non-throwing arm.

RHP Dan Straily had his longest outing in three starts since being moved to the rotation from the bullpen, pitching six innings and allowed two runs and five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. The Reds claimed Straily off waivers from the San Diego Padres on April 1, just two days after he had been acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade. “He was good,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Good tempo, did some really good things with his breaking ball. They were swinging the bat really well coming out of their road series and he gave us a chance to win the game.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani had his rehab start with low Class A Dayton pushed back a day to Friday night as the medical staff wanted to examine him prior to what is expected to be his last outing before being activated from the disabled list.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained oblique) had his rehab start with low Class A Dayton pushed back a day to Friday night and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and one walk. The Reds’ medical staff wanted to examine him prior to what is expected to be his last outing before being activated from the disabled list. DeSclafani was tabbed to pitch on opening day but was then injured late in spring training.

LF Adam Duvall got the night off Friday in favor of OF Scott Schebler after Duvall went 2-for-14 with 10 strikeouts in his previous four games.

LF Adam Duvall got the night off in favor of OF Scott Schebler after going 2-for-14 with 10 strikeouts in his previous four games. In the five games since being named the regular left fielder by manager Bryan Price, Duvall is 3-for-18 with a home run and 12 strikeouts.

2B Brandon Phillips (bruised left shin, bruised left ring finger) returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out two games. Phillips was injured twice during a single plate appearance in the fourth inning Monday night against the Mets at New York when he fouled two balls off his leg before RHP Noah Syndergaard hit him on the hand with a pitch.

2B Brandon Phillips (bruised left shin, bruised left ring finger) returned to the lineup after sitting out two games and went 0-for-4. Phillips was injured twice during a single plate appearance in the fourth inning Monday night against the Mets at New York when he fouled two balls off his leg before RHP Noah Syndergaard hit him on the hand with a pitch.

RHP Alfredo Simon (0-2, 16.31 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night at Pittsburgh after being rocked for eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in his previous start Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Simon is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA against the Pirates in 21 career games, including seven starts.

RF Jay Bruce was activated from the paternity list Friday after missing three games.

RF Jay Bruce returned to the team Friday after missing three games while on the paternity list and went 1-for-4 with a first-inning double in a 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh. His wife Hannah gave birth to the couple’s first child Monday, a son named Carter John.